Adventure Landing to stay open through 2023 season in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach will be open for the 2023 season, according to its website.

The announcement comes after uncertainty about the future of the entertainment center and water park after the property came under new ownership from Trevato Development Group last year.

The park was expected to close in fall of 2021, but has repeatedly extended that deadline.

Adventure Landing says season passes are now on sale for the 2023 water park season. For more information, click here.

Earlier this month, the Jacksonville Beach City Council gave final approval for a residential project at the site of the Adventure Landing property on Beach Boulevard.

The project will now include 415 units for rent, with 30 of those to be used for affordable housing.

The attorney for Trevato Development Group, Steve Diebenow, said in a statement, "I am proud to be part of the team that has had a dialogue with the community for (about) 18 months about the best way to implement The City of Jacksonville Beach Comprehensive Plan."