Her addiction almost killed her. She credits this Jacksonville organization with helping her thrive

On International Overdose Awareness Day, Jamie Smiley is sharing her story. She says the nonprofit, Inspire to Rise, changed her life.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jamie Smiley knows the toll drugs can take.

They cost the 37-year-old mother of two custody of her children and almost killed her.

“I wasn't able to see my kids for years, so, I went deeper into my addiction. Fentanyl was my drug of choice,” Smiley said. “I have overdosed probably in a two and a half or three-year period, six times. We would keep Narcan in the house. My husband has brought me back about three times.”

She's sharing her story on International Overdose Awareness Day. The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show EMS responded to more than 106,000 overdoses in the state last year. In 2020 there were 7460 fatal overdoses. It's a number that hits close to home for Smiley. As she battled the grips of addiction, she watched those around her die.

“In 2021 I had a friend that passed away from a fentanyl overdose,” Smiley said. "And then on October 14 of 2021, my sister passed away of a fentanyl overdose. My grandmother always told me that death comes in threes. So, all I could see was I'm next.”

Determined to get clean, she checked in to an inpatient facility and when she got out, she was referred to Inspire to Rise in Jacksonville.

“We’ve been described as the IKEA of social services," Aida Seeraj said. “We consider ourselves a community center focused on holistically treating people.”

Seeraj started the nonprofit on the Westside in the zip code with the most overdoses in Duval County, 32210.

She warns fentanyl, which is highly addictive and can be lethal, is being laced into all kinds of drugs and pressed into fake pills.

"32254 following right after that, so that is also why we have a second location in 32254," Seeraj said.

Her organization goes door to door handing out awareness kits with Narcan.

“There's this drug, it's very addictive,” she shares with residents. “It can kill you even on the first try. But there's a way to save your life and educating the family, the entire family on how to use it because you can't save yourself with Narcan.”

Inspire to Rise is on a mission to connect people with the resources they need.

“From community behavioral health to outpatient treatment, and intervention services, so that we can make an impact on that person's life,” Seeraj said.

It's an organization Smiley credits with helping her turn her life around.

“Inspire to Rise has completely changed my life,” Smiley said. “On July 6th, I got the phone call from Guardian ad Litem. And they told me we got our kids back. I lost my kids because of my addiction. And I've been sober since November 17, 2021.”

And she plans on staying sober. She is now in the Inspire to Rise intervention program and has found a strong support network because she knows the more support you have, the higher your chance at success.

“Now I'm in the intervention program” Smiley said. "I wanted to continue because this is going to be a lifelong journey for me. And in order for me to be present, and to be the best mom and person that I can be, I have to incorporate my recovery in my life every day. It's God, recovery, and family. And it has to be in that order, in order for me to be successful. I have learned so much, grounding techniques, how to set boundaries, copings skills."

Her advice for anyone thinking about using drugs, don’t do it.

“You might think I’m going to do it one time, and I’m not going to get addicted, but you don't know. It could be that one time you do it that you die,” Smiley said.

And for those struggling with addiction she says don't be embarrassed. All you have to do is walk through the door, and someone is willing to help.

“I was so worried about what people would think of me,” Smiley said. “Oh, she has kids, and she is an addict. But you know what life happens, and it's what you do about it that makes you a better person. You have to reach out and ask for help. Don’t be scared.”