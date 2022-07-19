Officials report alarming increase in fentanyl-related overdoses in Florida

The CDC estimates that over 107,000 Americans have died of a drug overdose from Feb. 1 2021 to Jan. 30 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Drug Enforcement Administration has determined that just two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose and just in 2021 alone, the DEA seized enough fentanyl to provide a lethal dose to every American.

“We are losing almost 300 people a day to fentanyl overdose and it's just going to continue to get worse," said Michele Holbrook, who lost a loved one to a drug overdose.

Holbrook lost her 28-year-old son to a fentanyl in 2020.

“Parents need to be aware they need to be very involved in their children’s lives, they need to make sure they know what they are doing, and who their children are hanging out with," said Holbrook.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that over 107,000 Americans have died of a drug overdose from Feb. 1 2021 to Jan. 30 2022.

“In 2021, according to the CDC, over $8,000 Floridians died of an overdose death right here in Duval County and well over 500 people died of an overdose death, so this is out of control," said TJ Ward, with Project Opioid Jax. "This is something that is going to continue to get worst before it gets better, according to the trends that we are seeing."

Project Opioid Jax is an organization that has been working to bring awareness and advocacy to the opioid crisis.

On Monday, State Attorney General Ashley Moody wrote a letter to President Joe Biden asking for immediate action to declare fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.