'I never want another mother to go through what I've gone through:' Mother makes it her mission to help others

Michele Holbrook's son died of an overdose, now she makes it her mission to help parents whose kids are addicted before it's too late.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a disease that affects millions of people across the United States, addiction.

Wednesday was International Overdose Awareness Day, a day in which those who lost a loved one due to an overdose are able to grieve together.

One Northeast Florida mother hopes that her loss can help other families before it's too late.

"I received a call from a friend of his that said I think something is wrong," recalled Michele Holbrook. "He looked through the blinds and saw that Chandler was laying on the floor."

Holbrook's life changed forever on April 21, 2020. Her only child, Chandler, died of a fentanyl overdose at the age of 28.

"I never want another mother to go through what I've gone through," said Holbrook. "Having to get the dreaded phone call saying your child or loved one has passed away from an opioid overdose."

According to the CDC, overdose deaths in the state of Florida have nearly tripled in the last seven years.

Between April 2015 and April 2016, the CDC says there were 3,705 overdose deaths in Florida. By 2021, that number skyrocketed to 8,200.

That's part of the reason why Holbrook partnered with Project Opioid with the hopes of bringing awareness to this issue and hopefully ending the stigma surrounding addiction.

Project Opioid is an organization that was founded in 2018 in response to the opioid epidemic that claimed the life of more than 400,000 Americans. Fentanyl has become the pervasive drug among many addicts and has contributed to severe mental health, substance abuse and overdoses.

Project Opioid hopes to take a different approach to solve the overdose epidemic.

"There's such a stigma because they think they're bad people because they're going through it, and they're not bad people," said Holbrook.

Holbrook says that she believes overdose and drug awareness should be taught in schools as early as 5th grade before students begin to experiment with drugs.

"Kids need to be aware that this is not something to play around with, this is something that will kill you," said Holbrook.

Her son Chandler may be gone, but certainly not forgotten. These days Holbrook wears a purple bracelet as a reminder of her son.

"He's in heaven and looking down and I hope he's saying, 'Mom, I'm so proud of you'," said Holbrook. "Because I can remember one time him saying to me, 'Mom, my friend just lost her life and I wish there was something I could have done', so I'm living Chandler's legacy because he was so passionate about other people."

Now Holbrook hopes to prevent other families from experiencing her pain. She says that if you suspect that your child is involved in drugs, then take an active role in their life and find them help.

"I know sometimes as a parent you want to be their friend, but if it means saving their life, you need to be the parents who checks their social media," said Holbrook. "Get involved in their lives, get them in counseling, find resources that are available and get them face to face with people who know what to do."