Tickling the ivories into her 90s

98 year old Alma Glasser will hold a concert for residents of her senior living facility on Christmas.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are many Christmas concerts around town this time of year. From school recitals to large orchestras, seemingly everyone has an opportunity to see a live show... including some music fans who aren't able to travel very far to see live music.

Located next to a bank of elevators, it's not the most common venue for a concert, but that doesn't matter to Harbor Chase's resident pianist. And we mean that quite literally, at 98 years young Alma Glasser is a resident of the Harbor Chase senior living facility.

Today she's practicing for a Christmas day duet for other residents of Harbor Chase. Every key of the piano is meticulously pressed to create beautiful music in the lobby... her Christmas theater.

"It doesn't take a lot of musicianship to play the piano," says Alma Glasser, "but it takes practice and a certain devotion and a certain passion to get good at anything."

Alma first learned to play the piano 90 years ago and she hasn't had formal instruction in more than half a century. Recently she turned to a very "21st century method of learning".

"I sort of relied on Youtube," says Glasser, "it's a wonderful tutor because you hear classics performed by the greatest musicians of all time."

This Christmas Alma Glasser will give the gift of live music to her fellow residents of Harbor Chase. Inspiration is her gift to her duet partner.

"I have to remind myself every time after we practice that she is who she is," says Neal Turnage, "she's so outstanding it blows my mind." Turnage plays the flute and his father is also a resident of Harbor Chase.

A childhood passion of music continues to be a gift to others nearly a century later.