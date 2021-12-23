Are you looking for a way to make the holidays extra special this year? It's not too late to bring a furry friend home for the holidays.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you looking for a way to make the holidays extra special this year? It's not too late to bring a furry friend home for the holidays.

The Jacksonville Humane Society is continuing their 'Silent Night' tradition this year, giving shelter animals the chance to spend the holidays with a foster family.

There are four adult cats left in the shelter who do not have a holiday foster home.

The Humane Society posted a call on their Facebook page to community members asking for people to take the remaining felines in as they could use a break from the shelter.

The remaining shelter cats are named Herman, Simon, Lazy and Pooky.

Jacksonville Humane Society calls on community members to bring home remaining adult cats for the holidays 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

The shelter will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve if you are interested in taking in a kitty, just stop by the front desk.

Silent Night fosters can be returned to JHS starting on 12/26.

Depending on what kind of animal you plan to host, the shelter asks that you bring a collar and leash for dogs and a carrier for cats. Food and other necessities will be provided to make your new friend comfortable.

If you have children or other animals at home for the holidays, just let the humane society staff know when you check-in so you can find the best possible fit.