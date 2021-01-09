Jacksonville Symphony buys first new piano in concert hall's history

“It's like Christmas for a musician," said Music Director Courtney Lewis.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Exciting news is coming from the Jacksonville Symphony!

The symphony just bought its first piano since the concert hall opened in 1996. Symphony leaders went to New York City to pick out the $250,000 Steinway concert grand piano. The purchase was made possible thanks to their donor, Ann Hicks.

People were very excited gathering in the concert hall Tuesday for the piano’s delivery and set-up.

“It's like Christmas for a musician," said Music Director Courtney Lewis. "Getting a new piano is pretty much as exciting as it gets. So I'm looking forward to everyone leaving here so I can play it by myself."

This is just in time for the symphony’s season. Their first performance is September 24.