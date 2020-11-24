Watch Live: 4 firefighters hurt in house fire on Acorn Street

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said four firefighters were sent to the hospital for observation, and one adult was displaced by the fire.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department firefighters were hurt in a house fire Tuesday afternoon and sent to the hospital for observation, according to JFRD.

Crews were sent to the 1200 block of Acorn Street for a residential structure fire around 1 p.m. Crews on the scene said heavy smoke could be seen from the home.

One adult was displaced by the fire and is being helped by the Red Cross, JFRD said.

The fire was declared under control and the house was declared all clear within an hour, JFRD said in a Twitter post. JFRD Command requested an investigator to look into the cause of the fire.

JFRD is scheduled to give an update of the four firefighters injured in the fire at 3 p.m.

