Southside family's home severely damaged by fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Southside family is now without a place to live after a fire severely damaged their home Monday night.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department was called to a house fire in the 1300 block of Chets Creek Drive North around 11:30 p.m. The first units to arrive on the scene found the house fully involved by flames, JFRD said.

Two adults and one child were able to escape from the fire, and no one was injured, JFRD said. The house was severely damaged, and the Red Cross was called to assist the family with finding a place to stay.

The state fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of the fire, JFRD said.