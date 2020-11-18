Shipboard fire reported at Blount Island

JFRD tweeted just before 11 p.m. that its crews were dispatched to the scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said after a shipboard fire Tuesday night the situation was under control and its crews were going home.

JFRD first sent a tweet saying its crews had been dispatched but did not specify where on the island the fire was. The island, in the St. Johns River, is home to public cargo facilities and the U.S. Marine Corps Blount Island Command.

But a second tweet indicated the fire was in the same location where nine firefighters were injured in a June fire at JaxPort.

"Deja vu.... same slip, almost identical ship," the tweet said.