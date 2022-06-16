Three men injured during late night shooting in Panama Park area

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue took the victims to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three men were injured in a late night shooting on Wednesday in the Panama Park area, according to officials.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 8000 Block of Tamarack Street where they found three adult men who had been shot. It appears the shooting took place nearby while they were in a car before they drove to Tamarack Street, investigators said.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue took the victims to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.