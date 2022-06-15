Man arrested after alleged bomb threat shut down four-mile stretch of I-95

Daniel Clark, 36, was arrested after reportedly making a bomb threat and resisting officers.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to the reported bomb threat that shut down a four-mile stretch of I-95 on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 14000 block of Old St. Augustine Road in reference to a person who might be suicidal. When officials arrived, 36-year-old Daniel Clark told them he was searching for his dog and that he "needed to go get meds" because he was not feeling well, according to the arrest report.

The report is redacted, so it is unknown what exactly happened next. However, when police tried to get Clark to put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed, he was allegedly "argumentative" and resisted. He continued to fight once he was cuffed, bracing his body against the cruiser to avoid being placed in the backseat, according to the JSO report.

Again, the report is redacted but from the report it seems Clark allegedly made some sort of threat, leading police to believe there was a bomb. It is unknown what he is believed to have said. Once officers notified each other, the area was secured in response to the bomb threat, according to the report.

A four-mile stretch of I-95 was shut down in either direction while officials investigated. The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene as well to aid in the investigation.

A large police presence was seen blocking off the road, stopping all lanes on the I-95 Southbound at the I-295 Philips and all lanes Northbound at Old St. Augustine Road.

Clark was reportedly agitated and upset; according to the report he was yelling, spitting and making "unintelligible" statements. Because he was so worked up, police documented that they were not able to read Clark his Miranda Rights. Clark was also reportedly smacking his head against the door of the police cruiser but was not visibly injured, officials said.

Clark's car was towed. When it was searched, a bag of oxycodone pills was found.