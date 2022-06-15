Flagler county DCF Investigator allegedly robbed senior citizen on Zelle to pay child's medical bills

Spenser Trinkle used the app to transfer almost $3,857 from the victim's account into his own. Clay County Sheriff Rick Staly said he gets "another dirtbag award."

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report.

Spenser Trinkle, a now-former Department of Children and Families (DCF) Child Protective Investigator (CPI), has been charged with fraud and theft after he allegedly stole $3,857 stolen from a woman who was over 60, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

Trinkle told the victim he was using the money for medical bills for his child, a police report says.

The report says that Trinkle told the victim that he "just saw funds in his account."

Trinkle told detectives he "hardly had any monkey in his bank account and didn't know how thousands of dollars were transferred to him," the report says. He continued to tell detectives he would pay the victim back and he didn't "know how this happened."



There were a total of nine Zelle transactions that added up to the $3,875.

Trinkle told the victim he would use GoFundMe funds for his child's medical bills to pay her back, police said.

“And another dirtbag award goes to this guy, whose job is to help protect children while he’s stealing from the elderly,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I’m glad he is now a former employee of DCF. Now let’s hope this guy doesn’t get the opportunity to steal from others again and he learns a lesson with his new criminal record!”

Trinkle turned himself in seven days after a warrant for his arrest was released.