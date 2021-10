The fire is happening near the intersection of West 4th Street and Francis Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene of a house fire in the Hogan's Creek area.

The fire is happening at an abandoned house near the intersection of West 4th Street and Francis Street, the JFRD said.

Flames coming from the home were visible when firefighters arrived.

The fire is under control, according to JFRD. So far, no injuries have been reported.

First Coast News will update this story as more information becomes available.