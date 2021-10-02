Volunteers help carry out essential duties of COVID-19 vaccinations in St. Johns County

Approximately 20 volunteers help ease the work load for county workers. Volunteers do everything from helping administering the vaccine to paperwork.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Volunteers working at a vaccine site.

It appears to be a good mix at the St. Johns County Covid vaccination location.

David Kirschbaum, a jokester at heart, is one of those volunteers.

On Wednesday, behind the wheel of a golf cart, he become a personal cheaufer for people who need help getting from the parking lot to the Solomon Calhoun Community Center, where the vaccines are administered.

"I offered to come in," Kirschbaum said.

That was on the first day the vaccine site opened in early January. Kirschbaum has been volunteering at the site ever since.

In addition to Kirschbaum, there are 20 volunteers who help county staff make the vaccination process go smoothly.

The medically experience volunteers give shots, while others give rides, do paperwork or take temperatures at the door. It helps take some of the work off the shoulders of the St. Johns County Fire firefighters, who are running the site.

Jeremy Robshaw of St. Johns County Fire Rescue said the volunteers are a big help.

"There are certainly a lot of roles out there that are not giving the shot or actively monitoring people after the shot," Robshaw said. "There are a lot of roles related to getting people through the system."

First Coast News is told the volunteers all vetted before they can start.

"I feel it’s necessary to help these people," Kirschbaum said. "Some of them are confused about what has to be done. Some are a little nervous. I’ve had both shots now so I tell them what it’s like. Try to ease their fear a little bit."

Some of volunteers, including Kirschbaum, put in more than 40 hours a week.

A law enforcement officer told First Coast News that without the help from the volunteers, this operation "would be up a creek." A firefighter on site said that people genuinely like the kindness of the volunteers and they also like the golf carts!

Sherry Hasse got a ride in Kirschbaum's golf cart back to her car in the parking lot.

"The volunteers are so happy and helpful," Hasse said. "They understand the we’re old folks and sometimes we need extra directions."