Registration for new COVID-19 vaccine appointments to open in St. Johns County Thursday

Registration will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, for vaccination appointments on Feb. 12, 15 and 17.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — People in St. Johns County will now have more access to COVID-19 vaccines after the county received an allotment of 3,900 Pfizer vaccines from the state this week.

Registration will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, for vaccination appointments on Feb. 12, 15, and 17.

Individuals can schedule an appointment by clicking here or calling the St. Johns County COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 904.295.3711 (dial all ten digits) after 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials say you will not be able to register for an appointment through the website or hotline before 9 a.m.

It is recommended that individuals arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to their appointment.

The Pfizer vaccine requires the recipient to receive a second dose in 21 days, the county said. Those who receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine through St. Johns County will leave with an appointment scheduled for the second dose.

The limited number of COVID-19 vaccines St. Johns County receives from the state impacts appointment availability.

More appointments will be opened when St. Johns County receives additional vaccines.