100 million vaccines in 100 days: How is Florida doing?

President Joe Biden has made it a priority to administer 100 million vaccines in about three months. Florida recently crossed the 2-million mark.

TAMPA, Fla — DAY 20 UPDATE:

Tuesday marked 20 days into President Biden's promise of 100 million vaccines in 100 days.

Overall, 43,206,190 vaccinations have been administered nationwide.

Since President Biden's executive order went into place 25,659,816 doses have been given. If we stay at this rate, the president will make good on the goal of 100-million vaccines in 100 days.

Here in Florida, state leaders have criticized the supply coming in from the federal government saying it's not enough.

10 Investigates Jennifer Titus went to the state capital for a behind the scenes look at vaccine distribution from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

When the State's Emergency Operation Center is activated at level one that usually means a hurricane is brewing close by but for the last year, the focus has been on the pandemic and vaccine distribution.

"We've been here for 330 plus days at a level one," Jared Moskowitz, the Director of Emergency Management shared.

Two hundred and fifty people work at the EOC and use data to make distribution decisions.

"So, you know, where we have the 65 and older population in each county, we take the doses we have. And it's just simple math. And that's how it gets allocated," Moskowitz explained.

Titus asked Moskowitz about the difference in doses allocated using Pasco County's vaccines as an example. Turns out distribution is also reliant on sites opening and shared the greater Tampa Bay area county is slated to see 9,000 doses a week.

"No. So, that was early on before sites were open. Now once sites get open, it's all equal," Moskowitz said. "At first, it was short, because they didn't have the ability to get the doses out. So, we didn't want to bury doses in freezers."

Moskowitz says he wishes more vaccines could go to each county, but he says, the state is not getting the supply needed from the federal government. He even gave the federal government a low grade when it comes to distribution efforts.

"You know, on distribution, they get a huge 'F'. There's just no better way to say it," he added.

Bottom line, Moskowitz says, there was no distribution plan.

"None whatsoever. We have 4.3 million seniors in the state of Florida. We told them that the vaccine would be available to them and it's not. And so that's because the federal government did not give us the information to tell us what the production schedule was going to be," the Director of Emergency Management said.

He also discussed the state's distribution being criticized by some county health departments.

"So, look, there was a plan, there was a distribution plan, but the plan is impacted by supply. Supply caused all of those problems," Moskowitz said. "I'm frustrated, I'm frustrated that we can't meet the demand. I'm frustrated that I can't help get to the end of this nightmare sooner. But I'm not in control of the supply."

Since vaccine rollout began in Florida, 1,965,590 people have been inoculated. The state has also seen 1.5 million vaccines since President Biden promised 100-million vaccines in 100 days.

At 20 days in President Biden has met 25 percent of his goal as of the more than 43,000 overall vaccinations, 24,871,243 of them occurred under his administration

"We are at the will of these companies that produce the vaccine, and we're just not getting enough of it. And again, I know the administration is doing everything they can to fix those issues. But poor planning from the federal government for the last six months is what we are all now feeling," Moskowitz said

DAY 10 UPDATE:

One-hundred million vaccines in 100 days. That's the promise President Joe Biden made when it comes to vaccinating Americans against COVID-19.

And after some pressure, Biden raised that number to 150 million. Biden then dropped the number back to 100 million doses. Sunday, Jan. 31, marked Day 10 of the promise.

Every tenth day of the 100-day promise, 10 Investigates will be updating the numbers. Where do we stand as a country and as a state?

When it comes to the country, we have vaccinated 31,123,299 people. Now, that is overall, since the first vaccine was given back in December.

Since Biden's executive order, we have vaccinated 13,576,925 people. That is 14 percent of 150 million. So, where do we stand so far? If we continue to vaccinate that exact amount of people for the next 100 days, that will bring the total to 135,769,250, which would be short of the 150-million goal.

Where are we for the state of Florida? As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting more than 2 million people have been vaccinated in the state. Some say that's not enough.

Larry Hollis, a 67-year-old veteran, is one of the 4.2 million seniors in the state of Florida who are eligible to get a vaccine. Hollis reached out to 10 Investigates after he had issues signing up for a vaccine.

"I tried to sign up. And I've tried, I think four times, to no avail," Hollis said.

But as of Monday, only 1,202,026 people have received a vaccine. That's less than a quarter of the senior population.

Gov. Ron DeSantis blames that on the federal government, saying the state is not getting enough vaccinations.

"Call your congressman, your U.S. Senators and tell them we need more vaccines," said DeSantis in a news conference.

So, 10 Investigates did just that. We emailed and called both Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott's offices, asking for just 5 minutes for an interview over a week's time.

Rubio's office told us they wouldn't be able to make anything work. Scott agreed to speak with us.

"It's important that we get vaccines out to the states as we can add responsibility to states to get this out to individuals as quickly as they can," Scott said. "And of course, get the most to the most vulnerable. First, to get that as quickly as you can. So, we're working with the HHS, we're working with the manufacturers, I've talked to them about the importance of getting this out because we can, and we're going to do everything we can up here."

The states receiving the most doses so far are California, Texas, Florida and New York state.

Vaccines aren't just going to the states. More than 3.1 million doses are going to eight territories including Guam, the Republic of Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia and to federal entities, including the Bureau of Prisons, Department of Defense, Indian Health Services and Veterans Services.

"What we're hearing is people want more information. They want an easier access. It always comes down to people want more information," Scott said.

It hasn't been easy getting information from the Biden administration about vaccine distribution, Scott claims.

"If you're going to be in the executive branch, you really have to create a process for transparency, for it to happen. It's not just having a nice speech about it. It's really you got to create a process of transparency," Scott said. "Right now, we have funded more money, way more money that's been spent on distribution."

For Hollis, like the 3 million other seniors still waiting for a shot, he hopes the supply will increase soon and he'll be moved to the column on the list showing he received his first dose.

"Because until we're vaccinated, we're just gonna be in this holding pattern. And I like everybody else. I'm tired of this. Let's move on," Hollis said.

And this week, Florida will see an increase in weekly doses from the federal government. In the past, we were receiving about 250,000 doses. This week we'll get 306,000 doses.

To put that into perspective, though, that number doesn't even equal the number of seniors in all of Pinellas County, which has more than 420,000 seniors.

The governor would like to see 5,000 doses a week. Of course, we'll be keeping track. You can keep track of the CDC data here: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations