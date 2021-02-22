St. Johns County launches new COVID-19 vaccine preregistration system

People who preregister will receive a phone call when an appointment is available for them.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a related report.)

People looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in St. Johns County can now preregister for an appointment.

St. Johns County launched a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment preregistration system Monday. People who wish to reregister can visit https://sjcvaccineappointment.sjcfl.us.

Once patients preregister with the St. Johns County Vaccination Appointment System, they will receive an automated phone call from 904-295-3711 when vaccination appointments become available. They will then be provided the opportunity to do one of the following:

Accept the assigned appointment.

Decline the assigned appointment.

Request removal from the registry.

Ask for a phone call from a vaccine call center operator.

People who choose to decline the assigned appointment will remain preregistered and will receive a subsequent phone call with an alternative appointment date and time. The preregistration system will remain open until 6,000 preregistrations are received and will be made available again once new vaccines are received, the county announced Tuesday.

At this time, you must be 65 years old or older or be a health care provider with direct patient contact to be eligible to preregister for an appointment. When patients arrive to receive their vaccines, they will be required to provide proof of age or proof of health care employment, along with proof of Florida residency.