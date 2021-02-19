Hundreds of vaccine appointments available in St. Johns County

About 400 to 500 appointments are available for Monday and Wednesday of next week. You don't need to live in the county to receive a vaccine there.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous related story.)

St. Johns County has announced in recent days it has hundreds of vaccine appointment available that are not being filled.

St. Johns County Director of Emergency Management Joe Giammanco said you don’t have to live in the county to book an appointment in St. Johns County.

To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through St. Johns County on Feb. 22 or 24, visit https://tinyurl.com/y52tcoaz or call the St. Johns County COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 904-295-3711 to register. Be sure to dial all 10 digits.

To qualify for an appointment you must me at least 65 years of age or be a health care worker with direct patient contact.

The county says about 65% percent of its population at least 65 years of age have been vaccinated.

Mary Jane Kepple is one of the thousands of seniors who had trouble for weeks getting an appointment for a vaccine.

"As soon as I would get a busy, I would redial, redial. I mean, like, two and a half hours,” Kepple said. “One was four hours."

Now that St. Johns County has vaccinated a large population of seniors, she said she’s happy to see her friends able to book their appointments with ease.

Giammanco said with less demand for appointments, phone lines are now more readily available for those who may not use a computer.