The Duval County Publix vaccination sites were not showing up on the website Friday morning when the appointments went live.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At 7 a.m. Friday, people rushed to the Publix website across several states to try to secure a vaccine appointment. Feb. 12 marked the official first day of vaccinations at Publix locations in Duval County.

On Wednesday, people were able to schedule those vaccinations. On Friday, it was a different story for Duval. That's because Duval County Publix locations did not get more vaccines, according to company spokesperson.

When First Coast News went to view Duval County appointments, the county's name was not on the list. We watched as other First Coast counties slowly booked up, but Duval never showed up.

Publix spokesperson Lindsay Garrison explained what happened saying, "As we have moved to a three day per reservation cycle, all counties will not necessarily have appointments available for every scheduling event."

Read below for the rest of the statement from Publix:

"As long as we continue to receive vaccine from the state and federal governments at the current rate, all currently announced counties will receive appointments each week. Given the larger number of counties now receiving doses, it is important to note that there is no county residency restriction and customers should consider neighboring counties for available appointments."

Notice Garrison said each week and not each day. Appointments go live Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The next opening is Monday, Feb. 15 at 7 a.m.

Story continues below.

Publix says - Even if they have appointments going live at 7 a.m., that does NOT mean all counties will have appointments. A spokesperson suggests booking in a nearby county when this happens. @FCN2go https://t.co/cWl6Plgpmu pic.twitter.com/YtkiIKw1gx — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) February 12, 2021

Fortunately for those in Duval, there are now dozens more sites to get a vaccine. Walmart has 18 vaccine sites in Duval and Winn Dixie and Harveys have five. Regency Square Mall is the state-run vaccine site and is still taking appointments by phone. Call 866-200-3762.