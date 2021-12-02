As of Friday, Duval County now has 49 vaccination sites

With Publix and Walmart opening up vaccine sites on Friday, Duval County now has 49 different locations people can get a COVID-19 vaccine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says 42% of seniors in Duval have been vaccinated.

That means there are a little bit more than 80,000 seniors who still need vaccinations in Duval County, but their odds of getting a vaccine appointment have truly never been better.

From one vaccination location at the Regency Mall, to 49 locations overnight. As of Friday, 25 Publix locations and 18 Walmart locations in Duval County are starting vaccinations.

Publix has new appointments opening up Friday morning at 7 a.m. Click here to see sign up for an appointment.

New Publix vaccine sites are also opening in Clay county on Friday. To see all the Publix locations offering vaccines on the First Coast, click here.

Publix is nearing 600 pharmacies giving out COVID-19 vaccines.

Despite technical difficulties, Walmart and Sams Club’s vaccination locations will open up Friday for their first appointments. Their appointment system still showing this message “SORRY, WE COULDN’T FIND THIS AT A STORE NEAR YOU” when we try to find a location in Jacksonville.

We do know however there are 18 Walmart locations in Duval County offering the vaccines & viewers have confirmed that they were able to schedule an appointment. See all Walmart locations on the First Coast giving vaccines here.

New Walmart locations also include stores in Clay, Columbia, Baker, and Bradford Counties. Click here to see if any vaccine appointments are available at Walmart.

Winn-Dixie and Harvey's stores are also starting to give out vaccines. Their system is a bit trickier. You have to keep checking back and appointments will open up periodically. Click here to try to book an appointment.

Vaccines are still only for those over 65, healthcare workers, and long term care facility staff in Florida, but the faster we can vaccinate the first group, the faster you can get vaccinated.

Don’t forget Regency Mall is still a vaccine location. That’s the one state run vaccination site in Jacksonville. Call 866-200-3762 to schedule your appointment.