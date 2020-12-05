ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Beach driving is again allowed on St. Johns County beaches.

The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners said on-beach driving resumed Monday morning at all beach access ramps where sand conditions permit vehicular access. It's the final stage of the county's incrementally phased plan to safely provide full access to the beach for residents and visitors after closing the beaches last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our hope is that our residents will truly use this opportunity to enjoy their beaches while continuing to social distance," St. Johns County administrator Hunter S. Conrad said in a statement on the county's website. “Our community has risen to the occasion of exercising personal responsibility throughout this event and we remain confident they will continue to do so."

All on-beach driving tolls will apply, and all annual passes purchased prior to the on-beach driving restrictions will be honored for the remainder of the season. The St. Johns County BOCC also extended all annual on-beach driving passes for 2020 through the 2021 beach season due to the closure.

Starting Monday, annual beach driving passes can be purchased at all access ramp toll booths. Social distancing guidelines of no more than 10 people in a group and keeping at least six feet away from other groups is recommended.

