ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — As the beaches reopen, it's important to remember the rules and regulations in place to protect wildlife along the First Coast.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department wants to remind you, that includes protecting sea turtles and their valuable nesting habitat: the sandy shores of local beaches.

Wednesday was the first day Duval County opened its beaches without any restrictions for visitors, so now beachgoers can relax and lie out on the sand as long as they remain six feet apart from others. And, they can make sandcastles.

Police posted a reminder on Facebook to flatten any sandcastles or sand sculptures of any kind, and fill in any man-made holes left behind in the sand.

They said "Welcome back to the Beach! Please remember it is Sea Turtle nesting season and obstacles left behind in the sand can become hazards to sea turtles. North Florida has good numbers of several species of sea turtles that visit our shores. We don't want to do anything that reduces the number of nesting turtles on our beach. Please flatten your sand sculptures at the end of the day."

Beach residents told First Coast News Wednesday that getting back to relax on the beach and enjoy the fresh air and beautiful view brings them a renewed sense of joy.

“Oh, it feels great to be out here,” Sherry Gladwin of Jacksonville Beach said. “Go out to the water a bit and sit down, just enjoying the sunshine.”

