Beaches along the First Coast are starting to reopen to the public as the governors of Florida and Georgia announce plans to gradually reopen the two states.

Here's a list of the status of beach openings and closures along the First Coast.

GLYNN COUNTY

All beaches are open for exercise only through May 6, under the Georgia Department of Natural Resources' orders. Tents, chairs and umbrellas are not allowed.

That includes Jekyll Island, St. Simons Island, Sea Island, Driftwood Beach and Little St. Simons Island.

CAMDEN COUNTY

St. Andrew Beach, Cumberland Island, Stafford Beach and Dungeness Beach are open for exercise only through May 6, under the Georgia DNR's orders. Tents, chairs and umbrellas are not allowed.

NASSAU COUNTY

Fernandina Beach will reopen city beaches Monday morning at 6 with no restrictions, according to a Facebook post by the City of Fernandina Beach Government. Six-foot social distancing measures will apply.

DUVAL COUNTY

Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach and Jacksonville Beach are currently open from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for exercise only. Beginning Monday, they will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. People will not be allowed to gather in groups, sunbathe or have blankets, chairs or coolers.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

All beaches in St. Johns County are currently open from 6 a.m. to noon daily for physical activity and motion activities like walking, running, exercise, surfing, biking, fishing, swimming and surfing. That includes Ponte Vedra Beach, Vilano Beach, St. Augustine Beach, Butler Beach and Crescent Beach.

Beginning Monday, all restrictions previously in place on St. Johns County beaches will be lifted. On-beach driving remains prohibited and CDC guidelines and social distancing restrictions remain in place.

