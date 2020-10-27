Jacksonville mask mandate set to expire Tuesday unless extended

No matter what is decided at City Hall, doctors say you need to mask up. On Friday the U.S. hit the highest number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Tuesday could be the last day for Jacksonville's mask mandate unless it is extended again.

The mandate is set to expire at 5 p.m. and there is no city meeting scheduled to discuss it. City communications officials say there will be an update.

Jacksonville cases have not spiked but Chad Neilsen, director of accreditation and infection prevention at UF Health, adds on to that sentence: Cases have not spiked "yet."

"We have to take our cues from what's going on elsewhere," Neilsen said. "Those cues are this will eventually start increasing in hospital capacity."

Neilsen says UF Health will keep its mask policy.

"We continue to ensure that our PPE and our other types of resources and supplies remain high because many in my field have thought for some time that a second wave not necessarily could happen, but it's probably inevitable," Neilsen said.

A study published last week by researchers at the University of Washington finds about 130,000 lives could be saved by February if everyone wore masks.

When thinking about the mask mandate's expiration on the table, some people like Camille Wilson immediately think about the election that will be happening at this time next week.

"We did early voting and everybody was wearing a mask," she said. "Voting, you're in this little room surrounded by people. I really hope that they keep it up. But it was really well-run. There was tons of hand sanitizer and everyone wore masks."

First Coast News met Wilson in June when her mother was caring for her two-year old.

"I hope people will take it upon themselves to be responsible," Wilson said. "It's really tough to know what you can go out and do and feel comfortable doing."

Many people say they reached out to their city council representatives in support of the mask mandate. Jacksonville Finance Committee Chair Matt Carlucci tells First Coast News he supports extending it.