DOH rolls out COVID-19 mobile testing van to reach more communities in Jacksonville

The mobile testing site allows more people to get tested who may not be able to get to the federal test sites like Lot J and the Legends Center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As new federal coronavirus testing sites open Wednesday across Duval County, there’s another testing option for residents that the Florida Department of Health is hoping can reach all corners of the county.

As COVID-19 continues to grip the state, the Florida Department of Health is making sure everyone has access to testing in Jacksonville.

FDOH has a new mobile testing site, and it’s rolling into a neighborhood near you.

“Using our mobile unit would be a good way to attract people to come and get COVID[-19] testing," Tawanda Washington with the FDOH says.

The team in the mobile unit is able to travel around the community.

“Provide testing to those who may not be able to service sites such as TIAA,” Washington said.

Residents like Zelda Abioye in the Hogan Creek area, where the bus is located this week, are easily able to walk up without an appointment.

In times like these, “It’s best to be safe than sorry,” Abioye says.

The mobile unit not only allows the department of health to reach communities all over Jacksonville, but it's also able to "service more people than we would be able to service inside one of our clinics," Washington said.

So far they’ve been able to test about 1,500 people.

You can find out where and when the mobile testing unit will be located below:

Wednesday, July 8, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the DOH - Duval Central Health Plaza (515 W 6th St.)

Wednesday, July 8, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Inspire to Rise (5927 Old Timuquana Rd.)

Thursday July 9, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the DOH - Duval Central Health Plaza (515 W 6th St.)

Friday. July 10, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the DOH - Duval Central Health Plaza (515 W 6th St.)

Friday, July 10, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Inspire to Rise (5927 Old Timuquana Rd.)