How long does it take to get a COVID-19 test? We looked at 8+ sites to find out

Hundreds of people have been waiting hours in line to get tested at Lot J. We wanted to know how long it would take to get a test elsewhere.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — People are waiting hours in line every day Lot J is open to get tested for COVID-19. Then the wait continues for results.

We wanted to see what your options are for testing and why people choose to wait hours in their car instead of going elsewhere.

We looked at more than 8 testing sites. Some of them we were unable to schedule an appointment and we did not include those in our average. Out of 8 locations for testing, we found that you would have to wait on average 6.375 days to get a test.

So before you get in your car and head to get a test somewhere, check online. Many testing locations require appointments.

“You really want to think about whether you know of an exposure, you’ve been exposed to someone who is positive, or if you’re symptomatic with COVID-19 symptoms," says Vincy Samuel, Director of Employee Health at Baptist Health, "those would be reasons you may want to get tested and in both those scenarios you do want to isolate until you get those results back.”

We looked at the websites on Friday, July 3rd. For CVS COVID-19 testing, there were no same day appointments available. We tried again on Monday (and did not include these results in our average). On July 6th, we were able to find an available appointment on July 8th.

A two day wait is minimum compared to some testing sites. At Avecina Medical, it would be more than a week until they had an appointment at any of their three locations. You could get tested sooner at their drive-thru testing but that option doesn’t take insurance.

CareSpot showed a week wait until the next available appointment.

At Crucial Care, we couldn’t find an appointment online, but when we called and the receptionist said you can walk-in or the next available appointment was Monday. To give perspective, we called on Friday.

If you are a Mayo Clinic or VA patient, you can get testing at their facilities but you'll need a doctor's order. That may be your quickest option.

Once you decide to get a test and while you are waiting for results, Samuel says you should stay home.

"I know it’s hard. I know people want to get out and about, but the longer it takes to control this threat the longer we’ll have to stay in this circle for," Samuel said.