LIST: Don't wait in line, here's where else you can get tested for COVID-19 in Jacksonville

Some people are reporting waiting up to three hours just to get tested at Lot J. Here are your other options.

**UPDATE: 11:06 a.m.: Officials at Lot J are asking people in line to return at 1 p.m. due to high volume. The Legends Center is also experiencing a 1-2 hour wait time.

The testing line at Lot J at TIAA Bank Field in has been notoriously long in recent days following an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Jacksonville and statewide.

However, depending on where you live along the First Coast you do have other options. Here's a complete list of where you can get tested in Jacksonville and beyond.

Ascension St. Vincent's

Organizer: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 to 11 a.m.

Location: 4205 Belfort Road

Cost: No cost for administering the test. Lab will bill the patient's insurance.

Criteria: Patients must be screened by a provider and present order for testing at the drive-thru location.

Process: This is a drive-thru testing site. Patients should enter off of Gate Parkway and keep their windows rolled up. Be prepared to show your driver's license and insurance card on your dashboard, as well as the physician order.

Results: We will call patients to provide results regardless of if they are positive or negative. Current turnaround time is approximately 3-5 days.

Avecina Medical

Organizers: Avecina Medical

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sat & Sun 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Locations:

Oakleaf Town Center - 9580 Applecross Rd.

Tinseltown - 4160 Southside Boulevard

St. Johns County - 1633 Racetrack Road

Cost: Self-pay is $100. Please Note: Most insurances are covering the cost of office visit and testing due to exposure through July 31st, 2020.

Criteria: By appointment only. To schedule an appointment please visit www.avecina.com/COVID. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms.

Process: Avecina is testing patients 7 days a week at all three locations city wide. There are no symptoms necessary to be tested. Patients fill out their paperwork in the comfort of their vehicle and when ready to give sample they are brought in a single room for their vitals checks and sample collection. The exam room used for COVID-19 testing is sterilized after every single patient. Please visit avecina.com for more information.

CareNow Urgent Care

Organizers: CareNow Urgent Care Clinics

Hours: Temporary hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Location: 4888 Town Center Pkwy - Unit 107 Jacksonville, FL, 32246

Cost: For self-pay patients, the cost is $150 for the exam plus $100 fee from the lab ($250 total fee). As a result of the FFCRA as amended by the CARES Act, funding was secured to cover cost for uninsured. CareNow will not collect for the exam bill or lab service fee for the COVID-19 at the time of service.

Criteria: Any person exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should discuss testing with their provider. Some surgeons may require a negative test prior to certain elective surgical procedures, so check with your surgeon.

Results: CareNow anticipates your test results will be available within 48 hours. After your screening, you should self-isolate at home. If your test shows that you have been infected, CareNow will advise you on next steps.

CareSpot Urgent Care Centers

Organizers: CareSpot Urgent Care Centers

Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily

Locations: Click here for a full list.

Cost: Patients insurance will be billed for the patient evaluation.

Criteria: Symptomatic patients with fever, cough and shortness of breath in accordance with CDC eligibility guidelines.

Process: Patients can call ahead, schedule online, or walk-in at their convenience at all area locations. Patients will be screened by a provider on site.

Crucial Care

Organizers: Crucial Care

Hours: M-F 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Sa-Su 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: 11048 Baymeadows Rd. – 32256

Cost: Dependent upon medical insurance carrier

Criteria: This site follows CDC eligibility guidelines

Process: Patients can call ahead, at 904-854-7911, schedule online at crucialcare.com, or walk in for testing. Patients exhibiting symptoms may be tested from their car at the provider's discretion. All care is overseen by our in-house emergency medicine doctors.

Results: Patients will be called with test results. Results available 48-72 hours from testing.

CVS Pharmacy

Organizer: CVS Health

Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.daily

Locations: Click here.

Cost: Accepting insurance at the drive-thru test sites. However, under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act approved by Congress, patients should not have any out of pocket costs with their insurance. Uninsured patients will be covered under a program funded by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Criteria: COVID-19 testing will be available to eligible individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. A physician’s referral is not required.

Process: Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

Results: Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and test results will be available in approximately three days.

Florida Department of Health

(By Appointment Only)

Organizer: Florida Department of Health in Duval County (DOH-Duval).

Hours: Call to speak with someone at the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 line: 904-253-1850.

Location: Florida Department of Health in Duval County, 515 W 6th St. - 32206 (Specific instructions will be given when an appointment is made.)

Cost: Free

Criteria: Contacts of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have developed symptoms. Patients in long-term care facilities with symptoms. Patients 65 years of age and older with chronic health conditions and symptoms. Those that have traveled to an area with a high number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have developed symptoms. Disabled with symptoms.

Process: Call 904-253-1850 to speak with a nurse who will conduct a phone assessment. Testing will be scheduled – if CDC criteria is met.

Results: Patients tested by DOH-Duval will be called with test results. Patients seen by any provider in the community that do not have access to their results can call 904-253-1850 to get their results.

Legends Center

(Walk-Up)

*****Henry Brown Kooker Park testing has moved to the Legends Center at 5130 Soutel Dr.

Organizers: City of Jacksonville

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Location: 5130 Soutel Dr. - 32208

Cost: Free

Criteria: Anyone 18 years of age or older can be tested, regardless of symptoms. Patients under 18 (preferably over 2 years) may be permitted with a waiver.

Capacity: 200 per day

Process: Citizens can walk-up to the tents at the testing location for a screening and test.

Results: Results will be provided within 2-5 days. If you do not receive a call within 5 days, contact the Duval County Department of Health at (904) 253-1850 or Genetworx Lab at (804) 346-4363.





Lot J

(Drive-Thru)

Organizers: State of Florida, Florida National Guard

Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily, weather permitting

Location: 1 TIAA Bank Field Dr. – 32202

Cost: Free

Criteria: Anyone 18 years of age or older can be tested, regardless of symptoms. Maximum of 5 people per vehicle.

Capacity: 750 per day

Process: This is a drive-thru testing location. Those wishing to be tested should drive up to the Lot J entrance on Gator Bowl Blvd. and line up no sooner than 8 a.m. Patients should bring their own pen and photo ID and need to remain in their vehicles at all times.

Results: Test results can be accessed on BioReference website: http://bioreference.com/view-results

Mayo Clinic in Florida

(Drive-Thru)

Organizer: Mayo Clinic in Florid

Hours: 7 days a week, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., subject to weather

Location: 4500 San Pablo Road

Cost: Dependent upon medical insurance carrier

Criteria: Current Mayo Clinic patients only; an order from a Mayo Clinic provider is required

Process: Testing is for symptomatic patients. For triage, call the Mayo Clinic Enterprise 24/7 COVID-19 Help Line at 1-507-293-9525.

Results: Within 24 hours; Results are available through the Mayo Clinic Patient Online Services. Positive patients are contacted by phone for follow-up.

VA Jacksonville Out-Patient Clinic

(Drive-Thru)

Organizers: Veterans Administration Jacksonville Out Patient Clinic

Hours: Monday-Friday, 6:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Location: 1536 N Jefferson St. - 32209

Cost: There’s no charge for testing.

Criteria: This site is for VA patients only. Testing is based on many factors, including the severity of symptoms, other existing illnesses or conditions, possible exposure, and other criteria. VA health facilities have been testing Veterans who meet the testing criteria provided by the CDC.

Walmart - Lem Turner Road

(Drive-Thru)

Organizers: Walmart, Quest Diagnostics

Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Appointments only.

Location: 12100 Lem Turner Rd. - 32218

Cost: No out-of-pocket cost to the individual.

Criteria: This site follows CDC eligibility guidelines and are available to anyone who may be exhibiting symptoms of the virus. In addition, the site is available to all health care workers and first responders, whether they are exhibiting symptoms or not. An appointment is required.

Process: Citizens can sign up for an appointment and take a screening through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.

Results: Results will take between an average of two days after collection to receive and will be provided by Quest Diagnostics.