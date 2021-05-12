Covid Comeback: How to turn your home into your permanent office

If you want to continue working from home, you need to come up with a plan before you talk to your supervisor.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you've been working from home and you've decided to make it your permanent office, you might be wondering how to have that conversation with your boss.

"The main thing is employers want to know is what's in it for them," Ricklyn Woods explained.

Ricklyn Woods is a career advisor and a human resources professional who has been in the game for more than 15 years.

"I've heard of people who have done better working from home than working in the office," Woods explained.

She said if you want to continue working from home, you need to have a good reason before you talk to your supervisor.

"Make sure you can create a business case. Here's what worked really well for the last year since I've been at home," Woods said. "Here's how I've been able to either maintain or increase my productivity."

Woods' advice is to be flexible with your company if your boss tells you "no." However, if you insist on working from your living room, there's a good chance you could find a new job that would allow you to do that.