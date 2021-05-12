Covid Comeback: Returning to the office

Experts say if you have some anxiety about going back to the office, that's normal.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For some of you, you've been working from home for the past year and a half. Now, the boss is saying it is time to come back.

Are you anxious? Maybe a little nervous about returning to work?

"It changed pretty dramatically for us," Russell Baker said.

Russell Baker is the CEO of Wingard, a marketing and advertising agency in Jacksonville, operated mainly out of the office, five days a week, eight hours a day until the beginning of the pandemic.

"March 16th, of last year, we decided to close down the office and immediately went remote," Baker explained.

Right now, most of the staff is still working from home, but some employees are beginning to return to the office.

"My anticipation was that we would have to encourage people to do it, it's really been the opposite," Baker said. "I think people have come in and expected the situation and have been on board with it 100%."

"It's okay to feel anxiety about returning," career advisor Ricklyn Woods said. "This is all new to us."

Woods said preparation is key to getting yourself ready for the first day back at the office.

"Don't wait until that date to start preparing," Woods explained. "Give yourself maybe a week before to get into that routine again. So, if you were the type who would get your clothes out the night before, start doing that maybe several days before you're expected to return to work."

Woods said don't be afraid to ask your boss questions.

"I would also want to get clarity if there are other options available. So, will there be options to maybe not work in the office every day? Will there be some opportunity for a hybrid model?" Woods explained.



Baker says he understands his employee's needs and their concerns about returning to the office.