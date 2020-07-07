Watch Live: St. Johns County School Board discusses CARES Act, reopening schools

All Florida schools must reopen brick-and-mortar schools five days per week in August, according to a new emergency order from FDOE.

The St. Johns County School Board is hosting a workshop on Tuesday where they are expected to discuss the county's reopening plan for schools and how CARES funding will impact the district.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. You can watch live here.

St. Johns County School Board Workshop will discuss reopening plan for schools. Watch Live: St. Johns County School Board Workshop will discuss reopening plan for schools. It is listed as agenda item 4.05, right after discussion regarding CARES Act funding. FULL AGENDA: https://go.boarddocs.com/fl/stjohns/Board.nsf/Public Posted by First Coast News on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

All public and charter schools must reopen brick-and-mortar schools five days per week for all students upon reopening in August, according to a new emergency order issued Monday by the Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

The order states that "education is critical to the success of the state and to an individual, and extended school closures can impede educational success of students, impact families' well-being and limit many parents and guardians from returning to work." The order goes on to list the reopening requirements for the 2020 through 2021 school year.

Those requirements include ensuring services that are legally required for all students, such as low-income services, English language learning and accommodations for students with disabilities are all maintained next school year, the order states.