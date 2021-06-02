Masks optional for Nassau County school activities beginning Saturday, through next school year

Masks will also be optional for the 2021 through 2022 school year.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Masks will be optional for all school-related activities in Nassau County starting Saturday.

That's according to an update from the Nassau County School District on Facebook, which is holding its last day of school on Friday.

The post indicates that the district will continue to follow its Return-to-School Plan for the remainder of the 2020 through 2021 school year. Masks will be optional for students in summer school.

Masks will also be optional for the 2021 through 2022 school year.

The post also thanks parents, students and staff for the sacrifices made to ensure a safe and successful school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including things like wearing masks, social distancing, quarantining and other measures taken that made it a challenging year.