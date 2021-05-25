Masks likely to be optional in St. Johns County during upcoming school year

Superintendent Tim Forson discussed the matter during a school Board Workshop on Tuesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County School Board will vote next month on the decision to require masks for students in the 2021-2022 school year.

He said it's likely that masks will only be optional.

“We are going to have to make decisions that we feel are the best,” Forson said, saying he knows not everyone will be pleased.

Forson says data shows numbers of cases in the schools and the state are going down. On June 14, the county will begin phasing out certain restrictions correlating to the start of summer programs.

A more comprehensive safety plan will be released later this summer.