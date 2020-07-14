LIST 🏫 What we know about these First Coast counties' plans for back-to-school

Plans to return to the classroom in August are still in the works for many counties. Bookmark this link for updates and changes county-by-county as we learn them.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow in both Florida and Georgia, plans to return to the classroom in August are the subject of much debate among parents, teachers and school leaders and government officials.

In Florida, the Department of Education issued an emergency order requiring all public and charter schools to return to in-person learning for the 2020 through 2021 school year.

That order came the same day President Donald Trump tweeted "SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!!"

Since then, school districts across the First Coast have made changes to their plans. We're On Your Side keeping track of those changes. Bookmark this page for updates and changes county-by-county as we learn them.

Florida:

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he wants Florida schools to reopen this fall but also distanced himself from the state’s education commissioner who recently ordered schools to reopen five days a week.

DeSantis says he understands parents may be fearful of their children returning, so he suggested online learning should also be on the table.

”Different parents have different calculations. If a parent wants to opt for virtual education, they should absolutely be able to do that. We shouldn’t be forcing them to do any type of decisions,” DeSantis told First Coast News.

BAKER

The Baker County School District posted its reopening plan with message from Superintendent Sherrie Raulerson, saying in part "I believe that face to face instruction with our quality teachers and staff is the best education that we can provide for our precious children. Therefore, we plan on reopening schools on Aug. 10 as previously scheduled."

The school district's website includes a document detailing health and safety guidelines for a safe return. They include:

At-home screenings -- Parents are urged to take students' temperatures daily before sending them to school via bus, walking or parent drop-off. Anyone with a fever of 100 degrees or higher should not to go to school Students and adults should also screen themselves for respiratory symptoms, such as cough and shortness of breath. Anyone with those symptoms should stay home.

-- Parents are urged to take students' temperatures daily before sending them to school via bus, walking or parent drop-off. Anyone with a fever of 100 degrees or higher should not to go to school Students and adults should also screen themselves for respiratory symptoms, such as cough and shortness of breath. Anyone with those symptoms should stay home. General safety precautions throughout the day -- Buses will have assigned seats and hand sanitizer will be used. Students will have the option to wear a face mask. Schools will be disinfected and physical distancing will be implemented when feasible. All students and staff will be encouraged to wash their hands regularly. Hand sanitizer will be made available in all classrooms and common areas.

-- Buses will have assigned seats and hand sanitizer will be used. Students will have the option to wear a face mask. Schools will be disinfected and physical distancing will be implemented when feasible. All students and staff will be encouraged to wash their hands regularly. Hand sanitizer will be made available in all classrooms and common areas. On campus and in the classroom -- Students will be kept in cohort groups when possible, when physical distancing is not feasible. Meals will be served in smaller group settings in various locations throughout campus. Desks will be spaced farther apart, facing the same direction when feasible. Lunches, recess and other transition times will be staggered. A sick room will be identified for students who are not feeling well to minimize contact with others until they are picked up. Students will have the option to wear a face mask.

For the full reopening plan, see below or click here.

Baker County School District plans for returning to campus in August 2020

BRADFORD

The Bradford County School Board will be meeting July 13 at 6 p.m. First Coast News has reached out to the district's superintendent to learn what the district's reopening plans entail.

The first day of school is Aug. 10.

CLAY

The Clay County School District issued a Smart Restart plan, with four options for parents and students to choose from when school resumes Aug. 11.

The four options are as follows:

Traditional brick-and-mortal schools -- No action is required by parents for in-person enrollment, but parents will need to verify transportation eligibility by visiting the district's Bus Planner Web site and filling out the bus transportation survey by July 16.

-- No action is required by parents for in-person enrollment, but parents will need to verify transportation eligibility by visiting the district's Bus Planner Web site and filling out the bus transportation survey by July 16. Clay Virtual Academy -- Parents can register for this full-time virtual school, in which students can work on assignments during non-traditional hours, maintaining contact with teachers and classmates using web-based class sessions, email, text messages and phone calls. This options requires a commitment of at least one semester. Click here to register by July 16.

-- Parents can register for this full-time virtual school, in which students can work on assignments during non-traditional hours, maintaining contact with teachers and classmates using web-based class sessions, email, text messages and phone calls. This options requires a commitment of at least one semester. Click here to register by July 16. OneClay Online (kindergarten through 6th grade) -- Parents can select this option for students if they would like to maintain their connection to their enrolled school but do not feel comfortable sending students back to campus in August. A full semester commitment is strongly encouraged. Click here to register by July 16.

-- Parents can select this option for students if they would like to maintain their connection to their enrolled school but do not feel comfortable sending students back to campus in August. A full semester commitment is strongly encouraged. Click here to register by July 16. Blended learning (7th through 12th grades) -- Secondary students who choose this method will be able to go to brick-and-mortar schools for select courses and take other courses through Clay Virtual Academy. Students who choose this option will need to work with their school-based guidance counselor to determine their daily schedules.

Parents can click here to read about the district's health and safety plan, including guidance for cafeterias; classrooms; clinics; larger learning environments such as band, chorus, gyms and computer labs; shared spaces and transition times and more.

COLUMBIA

Columbia County Schools has its School Start 2020 plan available for parents and the community to review options for schools to resume Aug. 10.

"This plan is a fluid document," the reopening plan states. "This plan could change depending on what transpires in our community with COVID-19."

The plan lists three options for students:

Traditional instruction -- Students return to traditional campus instruction with modifications, including use of current CDC guidelines regarding social distancing depending on specific situations such as transportation, classroom size, etc. Masks will be encouraged but not required.

-- Students return to traditional campus instruction with modifications, including use of current CDC guidelines regarding social distancing depending on specific situations such as transportation, classroom size, etc. Masks will be encouraged but not required. Columbia Homeroom Virtual -- Students receive virtual instruction daily from a CCS teacher with the option to return to that class in a traditional brick-and-mortar setting on an agreed upon date. This option allows families to continue virtual instruction at home with the ability to rejoin class in person when comfortable doing so.

-- Students receive virtual instruction daily from a CCS teacher with the option to return to that class in a traditional brick-and-mortar setting on an agreed upon date. This option allows families to continue virtual instruction at home with the ability to rejoin class in person when comfortable doing so. Distance learning -- All students work from home 100% of the time. (Note: This option would not be possible under state-issued orders that all schools reopen brick-and-mortar classrooms in August.)

Schools will begin contacting parents the week of July 13 to determine parents' choice in order to assist with staffing decisions.

The district is completing summer cleaning including a deep cleaning of all surfaces, along with sanitizing and disinfecting schools to create a safe environment when school resumes. Faculty and staff are being trained on social distancing, cleaning and identifying sick students and staff. Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout each school and classroom.

There will be a healthy child workshop for parents at the school board auditorium July 21 for parents to attend with health care officials speaking on how to keep children healthy and how to assess children's health. It will be livestreamed for parents unable to attend.

The full reopening plan is available below or by clicking here.

Columbia County School Start 2020 Plan

DUVAL

The superintendent of Duval County Public Schools is sharing new insight with the Jacksonville community about what the reopening process for public schools could look like when students return to the classroom in less than a month, on Aug. 10.

Monday, Dr. Diana Greene shared a presentation with the Meninak Club of Jacksonville, previewing what the school district will present to the state for its back-to-school plan following Tuesday morning's school board workshop.

One of the biggest issues Greene said the district will face is transportation, including the problem of enforcing social distancing on school buses and equipping students with masks.

The full presentation can be viewed below.

Duval County Public Schools posted a notice to its website notifying parents and students a back-to-school plan would be "coming soon."

"The fluidness of the pandemic and the flexibility needed to navigate toward a back-to-school plan became apparent this week," the notice reads. "On Monday, July 6, the Florida Commissioner of Education issued an emergency order that caused Duval and many other districts to revise their plans to be in compliance with the new order."

DCPS had shared its initial plan with First Coast News last week, but after the state's emergency order, the school board held a series of meetings discussing the needed changes to the district's original intentions.

"The district will reach out to stakeholders once the modified plan is ready to share," the DCPS site says.

NASSAU

The Nassau County School Board heard the district's Draft Reopening Plan at its meeting July 9. Parents and Community Members may watch the recorded presentation at http://nassaucountysd.swagit.com/archived. The plan can also be viewed by clicking here.

"The plan remains in 'draft' form for now to allow for changes in state guidance or rules that could occur due to ever-changing conditions. And to allow for further review and input from stakeholders. We do not foresee major changes and the core elements of the plan, including the educational options available, should not change," the draft says.

The first day of school is Aug. 10.

Please read the following update from Dr. Burns regarding the 2020-2021 school year. pic.twitter.com/STFLLSAV5k — Nassau County School (@NassauSchoolsFL) June 18, 2020

PUTNAM

The Putnam County School District posted two reopening plans to its website, one for parents and students and another for employees.

The superintendent wrote a message in the plan, saying in part, "A survey was developed to consider the opinions of our families on the delivery model for instruction (face to face, virtual, alternating days on campus, etc.) and if/when masks should be worn."

The plan lists three options for students and their parents to choose from:

Traditional Brick-And-Mortar -- Requires everyone on campus to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.

-- Requires everyone on campus to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible. Digital Learning -- Students will begin the year with digital learning at their assigned school and return to traditional classrooms when a vaccine is available or conditions further improve. This option requires a nine-week commitment, consistent internet connectivity and a supervised structured environment.

-- Students will begin the year with digital learning at their assigned school and return to traditional classrooms when a vaccine is available or conditions further improve. This option requires a nine-week commitment, consistent internet connectivity and a supervised structured environment. Putnam Virtual School -- Students will be enrolled in virtual school full-time, with independent learning for the entire school year. Students must register by calling 386-329-0536 by July 16.

The Putnam County Schools' guide for parents and students can be viewed by clicking here. The guide for employees can be viewed by clicking here.

Students must register for traditional brick-and-mortar or digital learning online at www.putnamschools.org by July 16. Aug. 10 is the first day of school.

ST. JOHNS

The St. Johns County School District has revised its back-to-school plan for the 2020 through 2021 school year, beginning Aug. 10. Parents have until Friday, July 17, to choose one of four options for their children next school year.

Students whose parents choose school-based distance learning will remain attached to their current schools while receiving instruction online. Students must be committed to this plan for nine weeks. The district says prior performance and engagement will be a consideration during enrollment, and all courses may not be available.

will remain attached to their current schools while receiving instruction online. Students must be committed to this plan for nine weeks. The district says prior performance and engagement will be a consideration during enrollment, and all courses may not be available. Students whose parents choose St. Johns Virtual School must commit to at least one semester.

must commit to at least one semester. Those who choose home schooling must withdraw from their district-assigned schools.

must withdraw from their district-assigned schools. Those who choose brick-and-mortar learning don't need to do anything.

Students will be required to wear face coverings while changing classes or using common areas of the school including bathrooms where they cannot practice social distancing. They will not be required to wear face coverings if able to social distance in the classroom.

Face coverings will be required when students arrive at school until their temperature is taken. For elementary schools, buses will run at normal capacity, and masks will be required on the bus.

As for teachers and employees, the district says it will provide personal protective equipment.

For more information on the St. Johns County School District's back-to-school reopening plan, click here.

UNION

Union County Superintendent of Schools Carlton Faulk told First Coast News the District Leadership team is set to meet Monday, July 13, to add or delete from its opening plan that was used for summer school and for the fall semester, in accordance with the governor's Cares Act and the state's school reopening plan.

"The governor's plan was sent to the District after we developed our plan," Faulk said.

The Union County School Board has a meeting scheduled July 21. The first day of school in Union County is Aug. 12. First Coast News will continue to update the details of the plan as we learn them.

Georgia:

The Georgia Department of Education has released a set of "considerations and recommendations" for returning the state's schools to normalcy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Georgia's Path To Recovery for K-12 Schools is a document that has been focused on health and physical requirements necessary for reopening school facilities across the state.

You can read more about the document by clicking here or below.

Georgias K-12 Recovery Plan

BRANTLEY

The Brantley County Schools website has the following message on its homepage:

"Our summer hours have started, and we're busy preparing the schools for the 2020 - 2021 school year.

What will school look like 2020 - 2021?

It is school as usual as of right now, but we're watching the CDC/government advice closely and will know more as the summer progresses. As always, our family of students and staff are our priority.

Thank you for your patience during this uncertain time."

The first day of school is Aug. 4.

CAMDEN

The Camden County Schools website shared the following message to its home page:

"Camden County Schools to Share Reopening Plans with Community on July 15th

Camden County Schools administrators and principals have been working throughout the COVID 19 pandemic to create a safe and workable plan for returning to school as scheduled on August 3rd. Planning has included gathering survey feedback from our families and faculty and staff to gauge the desire to return to in-person instruction and address any concerns about our return to classroom learning. We are grateful to our school and community members who took the time to complete these surveys. The majority of survey takers have voiced the desire to return to traditional classroom learning in August. Survey feedback has provided us with valuable information and perspective as we work to safely reopen our schools.

The Camden County Schools System Steering Committee will be meeting this week to further analyze the survey results from our staff and community and finalize our plans. The SSC was formed by Superintendent John Tucker in January of 2020 and is one of the decision-making bodies for our schools. The SSC is composed of teachers, parents, and community leaders who come together to offer their unique feedback and direction as we make plans for our schools.

When we return to in-person instruction on August 3rd, we will implement several strategies to increase the safety of the school environment. For students who meet certain medical requirements and for whom their doctors have determined a return to classroom learning inadvisable at this time, we will be offering online learning opportunities.

Our school reopening plans and our application for online learning for students with medical needs will be shared with our community on July 15th. Information will be sent out to our faculty, staff, and student families via the School Messenger system. The information will also be available by visiting the school websites and via the Camden County Schools Facebook page."

The first day of school in Camden County is Aug. 3.

CHARLTON

Charlton County Schools Superintendent John Lairsey shared the following school opening information on the school district's website.

"Our goal is to bring back our students and staff as safely as possible for in-person learning on Aug. 5. We have surveyed our parents and staff members and the majority of respondents indicated they are ready to return to school. We must, however, adhere to state mandates, and thus the Board of Education continues to collaborate with the Georgia Department of Education, the Governor’s Office and the Georgia Department of Public Health."

There are two options for students, traditional learning or virtual learning.

The traditional learning plan includes the following measures to keep students safe:

Staff and students will be allowed to wear face masks but not required. Parents must provide face masks for students who elect to wear them. A supply of masks may be available from the state of Georgia.

Parents must provide face masks for students who elect to wear them. A supply of masks may be available from the state of Georgia. Cleaning and disinfecting routines in classrooms and frequently touched surfaces will be followed daily.

in classrooms and frequently touched surfaces will be followed daily. Deep cleaning of each school will occur weekly as school will be released at 1:00 p.m. every Wednesday for as long as necessary.

as school will be released at 1:00 p.m. every Wednesday for as long as necessary. Hand sanitizer will be available for students and staff and frequent hand washing will be encouraged.

and frequent hand washing will be encouraged. Frequently touched surfaces on the bus will be cleaned twice daily.

Attempts will be made to reduce the number of students per bus including encouraging parents to transport students to school if at all possible (it will be impossible to fully social distance on our buses – masks are encouraged).

including encouraging parents to transport students to school if at all possible (it will be impossible to fully social distance on our buses – masks are encouraged). Staff or students who are sick must stay home .

. Other than the office area, the schools will be accessible to students and staff members only .

. Lunch periods may be shortened.

Staggered lunch schedules may be used to reduce number of students in cafeterias.

may be used to reduce number of students in cafeterias. Staggered times may be used for changing classes to minimize the number of students in hallways (to the extent practical). More time may be provided for class changes if needed.

to minimize the number of students in hallways (to the extent practical). More time may be provided for class changes if needed. Unnecessary congregations of students and staff will be prohibited.

Georgia High School Association guidelines for sporting events and practices will be followed.

will be followed. Strategies will be utilized to decrease close contact by students while completing instructional tasks.

while completing instructional tasks. Staff members will be evaluated daily for COVID-19 symptoms including temperature checks.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed to the extent practical.

Charlton County Schools will update parents and students if a decision is made that will not allow in-person learning beginning Aug. 5 to implement a distance-learning format.

The virtual learning option will be available for students and parents not ready to return to in-person learning. An application will be required, and parents must commit to a full semester.

Technology for the child's success in virtual learning will be the parents' responsibility. The deadline to enroll is July 16.

GLYNN

Glynn County Schools shared a return-to-school framework on its website that details various areas that will affect day-to-day school operations when school resumes Aug. 11.

"After weeks of discussion with many stakeholders and our Return-to-School Task Force, we have taken into consideration the many challenges involved in reopening and understand that a one-size-fits-all plan is neither feasible nor appropriate," said Glynn County Superintendent of Schools Scott Spence. "These conversations were driven by a thorough review of the 'Georgia’s Path to Recovery for K-12 Schools' guidance provided by the Georgia Department of Education and the Georgia Department of Public Health and in-depth assessments of our distance learning strategies this past spring."

The school district plans to bring back as many students as possible to in-person learning, but allows for parents to choose the classroom environment that best suits their needs.

GCSS families have the option to select between traditional brick-and-mortar education and continuing to learn from home.

For families opting for online learning, a Virtual Learning Registration form must be completed for each student. Virtual learning requires a nine-week commitment for elementary and middle school students or one semester for high school.

In working to put plans in place to reopen schools safely in the fall, Glynn County Schools has created a Return to School Framework that addresses numerous areas that will affect day-to-day school operations. Visit https://t.co/WYcF4uouVG for more information. pic.twitter.com/PiTReSsbUO — Glynn County Schools (@glynnschools) July 8, 2020

PIERCE

The Pierce County School District posted an update to its Facebook page informing parents the district is working on plans to reopen school buildings for the 2020 through 2021 school year, exploring various options based on available guidance from public health experts.

The first day of school in Pierce County is Monday, Aug. 10. The Pierce County Board of Education has a work meeting scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 6.

First Coast News has reached out to the Pierce County School District to learn the results of a parent survey that was posted to its Facebook page last month.

WARE

Ware County Schools posted an update to its Facebook page notifying parents and students that the district would be "pushing out a great deal of important information over the next month about our plans to resume school" Aug. 17.

The school district says its primary means of sharing information will be through its Thrillshare calling system and its website.

"During our upcoming Town Hall meeting in July and in the days that follow it, we will share detailed plans for reopening school in August," the post says. "The plans are designed to be flexible so we can quickly adjust our response as needed."

The post goes on to say that, depending on guidance received from the state pupil transportation director, it may be necessary for Ware County students to attend school on an A/B schedule next year.

"That means families who choose to send their children back to school for face-to-face instruction would be assigned A-week or B-week. All the students in that family would attend school in person during their assigned week and then attend virtually the next week," the post says.

The post says the school district will have firmer numbers in the latter part of July and will share more information at that time.