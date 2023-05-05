Special magistrate recommends pay increase for St. Johns County teachers as district loses more than 130 employees

Special Magistrate Mark Lurie recommended the district increase teacher salary because they've "earned" it by achieving "excellent learning results."

ST JOHNS, Fla. — The St. Johns County School district is losing more than one 130 employees as the school year comes to end.

Ninety-two of those are teachers, and the group is continuing to fight for increased salary, months after protesting low pay.

St. Johns Education Association President Michelle Dillon said it’s a heartbreaking situation.

“It should be alarming and concerning to all parties involved, from us, the teachers union, on up to administration,” Dillon said. “We need to be more proactive in how we negotiate salaries and attract and retain teachers in our district.”

“We have a new high school and opened a 12th grade," said District Spokesperson Christina Upchurch in a statement. "We have been very proactive in recruiting and started hiring in February for next school year."

Starting pay for educators in St. Johns County is $47,500 per year.

Dillon said it’s one of the lowest in Florida, even though the district is number one in the state based on test scores.

“The state of Florida, as a whole,” Dillon said. “We rank in the bottom consistently in starting salaries and average salaries for educators. The state, as a whole, has got to do better if we want to bring teachers here to Florida.”

Special Magistrate Mark Lurie recommended the school district increase teacher salary.

“The district’s teachers have achieved excellent learning results and have thereby earned the pay increases they seek.”

The school board could accept or reject his recommendation.

“We might not always have the happiest working environment or the number one pay, but we’ve got to do better and a teacher who is well compensated, has a reasonable workload and work-life balance and is respected, honored and trusted is the very best teacher they can be," said Dillon.