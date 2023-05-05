More than 100 educators plan to resign from St. Johns County schools in May

The president of the St. Johns Education Association says the majority of teachers she's spoken to are leaving because of pay.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — More than 100 educators in St. Johns County plan to hand in their resignations this May.

Of the 135 names listed for resignations, 92 are teachers.

The president of the St. Johns Education Association says the majority of teachers she's spoken to are leaving because of pay.

A magistrate judge who was working with the district and the teacher's union to reach an agreement about teacher pay is expected to issue a recommendation Friday.