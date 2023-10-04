What time is it? Not summer time! Florida lawmakers look into year-round school program

The pilot program would include elementary schools from five Florida school districts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's hard to believe that we're just a month and a half from the start of summer vacation - If some Florida lawmakers have their way, summer break could become a thing of the past.54

Lawmakers are looking for five districts in the state who may be willing to give this a go, by implementing a pilot program to test the impact on students.

When this bill came up for a vote, it brought back some memories for one local representative.

"I enjoyed it because I had some free time," said Representative Angie Nixon.

It's been 30 years since Nixon went to school year-round at Beauclerc Elementary School in Jacksonville.

She was part of a program Duval County Schools took on to manage school crowding in the 90s.

She remembers one downside was she wasn't always with her friends.

"They weren't in school at the same time because we were in different tracks," said Nixon. "That's what they called them was the orange track and the blue track and all that type of stuff."

From living it, to voting on it - Nixon recently gave her support to a year-round pilot program.

"I'm all for trying out innovative ways to make sure we are working toward ending negative learning gains during some of those long summer months," said Nixon.

If it's approved, districts would have to apply to be part of the four year program, after which lawmakers would decide if they should expand it.

It's up to each district to choose how to break up the year, as long as it adds up to 180 days of education.

Ultimately, it'll be families who will be most impacted.

"It sounds so crazy that I would have to experience it just to put it into words," said Brad Harrison while waiting to pick up his sister at Beauclerc Elementary.

"I think I'm okay with it," said Rachel Wendon while waiting to pick up her children. "It would give us opportunity to do other things throughout the year that we don't normally get to do."

Another parent said he was adamantly against it, because he and his kids look forward to summer.