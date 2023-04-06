School bus crashes into car with students on board in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A school bus rear-ended another car in Duval County on Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A school bus and a sedan were both driving northbound on I-295 near Butler Boulevard. As the sedan slowed due to traffic, the school bus did not stop and crashed into the rear of the car, according to the crash report.
The crash caused damage to both cars. Ten students were on the bus at the time of the crash but no injuries have been reported, according to the report.