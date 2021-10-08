Online dashboards provide First Coast parents with COVID-19 school data

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Navigating a school environment during the COVID pandemic can be challenging.
State Data as of August 16:
- Three Florida children have died from COVID-19 since July 2021.
- Sixteen Florida active educators have died from COVID since July
- 5,417 confirmed Florida PreK-12 students and staff who’ve tested positive for Covid-19 since Aug. 1. *This number comes from school district Covid-19 dashboards. As roughly two-thirds of school districts do not have publicly available dashboards the actual number is significantly higher.
- 37,346 Florida children under the age of 16 that have tested positive since Aug 1 based on reporting from the Florida Department of Health.
- 3 confirmed campus closings since Florida school started in Aug. 2021. Those are Bay County, Margaret K. Lewis School, Charlotte County, Babcock Neighborhood School and Hernando County, Pasco Hernando State College North Campus
Data via the Florida Education Association.