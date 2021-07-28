Where to find a COVID-19 test in Jacksonville

As a way to help track the active cases and prevent further spread of the virus in Jacksonville, it is important that you get tested if you have been exposed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is one of the most affected cities by surging COVID-19 cases.

In response to the spike in cases, several hospitals are postponing surgeries and limiting the number of visitors.

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases also led the Duval County School Districts to review its mask guidelines, while JEA reimplemented its mask mandate for workers.

Here is a list of locations where you can get a COVID-19 test in Florida:

Testing is done between Monday - Wednesday between 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

By appointment only. Tap here to schedule a test.

Avecine Medical - Tinseltown (4160 Southside Blvd #10)

By appointment only. Tap here to schedule a test.

CareSpot - Southside (8705 Perimeter Park Boulevard, Suite 2)

By appointment only. Call (904) 674-3050 to schedule a test.

By appointment only. Tap here to schedule a test.

CVS Pharmacy - Multiple locations

By appointment only. Tap here to schedule a test.

Florida Department of Health (515 W. 6th Street)

Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday between 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Quest Diagnostics - Multiple locations

By appointment only; must have doctor's notice. Tap here to schedule a test.

Walgreens - Multiple locations