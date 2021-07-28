Where to find a COVID-19 test in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is one of the most affected cities by surging COVID-19 cases.
In response to the spike in cases, several hospitals are postponing surgeries and limiting the number of visitors.
The resurgence of COVID-19 cases also led the Duval County School Districts to review its mask guidelines, while JEA reimplemented its mask mandate for workers.
As a way to help track the active cases and prevent the further spread of the virus in Jacksonville, it is important that people get tested if they believe they have been exposed to the virus.
Here is a list of locations where you can get a COVID-19 test in Florida:
Agape Family Health - Westside (5460 Blanding Blvd.)
Testing is done between Monday - Wednesday between 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Agape Family Health - Northside (1680 Dunn Ave)
Testing is done between Monday - Wednesday between 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Avecina Medical - Julington Creek (1633 Race Track Rd)
Avecina Medical - Oak Leaf (9580 Applecross Rd #106)
Avecine Medical - Tinseltown (4160 Southside Blvd #10)
CareSpot - Southside (8705 Perimeter Park Boulevard, Suite 2)
By appointment only. Call (904) 674-3050 to schedule a test.
Curative - Havana JAX Testing Site (2578 Atlantic Blvd.)
CVS Pharmacy - Multiple locations
Florida Department of Health (515 W. 6th Street)
Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday between 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Quest Diagnostics - Multiple locations
By appointment only; must have doctor's notice. Tap here to schedule a test.
Walgreens - Multiple locations