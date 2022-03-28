Principal: Englewood High School on lockdown after 2 students, possibly armed, hop fence; 3rd person sought by police

"One of those may have been armed, but it is unclear if the firearm was in their possession when they hopped the fence," the principal's message says.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Englewood High School on Jacksonville's Southside was locked down Monday morning after three people hopped the school's fence, possibly armed with a firearm, according to a message from the school's principal to families.

"All students and staff are safe -- again, all students and staff are safe, but our school is on lockdown," Principal Marleny Chirino said in a recorded message.

The message goes on to say that the lockdown was initially called when three people hopped the perimeter fence and entered the school's campus. At least two of the people are students who appeared to be running from the police, the message says.

The students were caught on campus, Chirino's message says.

"I do want to share with you that one of those may have been armed, but it is unclear if the firearm was in their possession when they hopped the fence," the message says. "The third individual has not been apprehended, and that is why we remain on lockdown."

Police are in the area actively searching for the third person in the surrounding area, the principal said in her message, and the school will remain on lockdown until the administration receives the all-clear from police.