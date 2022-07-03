Duval school employee charged with sex crimes with student to undergo mental evaluation, says attorney

During the investigation, the JSO report says that the victim's phone was seized as evidence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman charged with having sexual contact with a student will be evaluated to see if she is mentally competent.

Julie Rodeheaver, 52, was in court Wednesday morning.

The former paraprofessional at Westside High School was arrested in late February. She is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a disabled adult and offenses against a student by a person of authority.

Rodeheaver’s attorney says she meets the definition of someone with an intellectual disability or autism, and does not seem capable of understanding the charges against her.

The attorney says she has been unable to disclose facts about the alleged assault.

Rodeheaver has not yet entered a plea.

A statement from the school's principal informed parents that Rodeheaver was removed from the school and reassigned to duties without student contact during both the criminal investigation and the school district's own investigation into what happened.

Paraprofessionals provide instructional, behavioral, and other support to students in and outside the classroom, according to understood.org.

During the investigation, the JSO report says that the victim's phone was seized as evidence.

The principal sent the following letter to Westside High families after the arrest.

"Good afternoon families, this is Principal Wilcox calling.

Unfortunately, I’m calling with some difficult news, but it is news that I believe you need to be aware of as parents. We’ve recently learned that a paraprofessional associated with your student’s class, Ms. Rodeheaver, was arrested on allegations involving sexual conduct with a student. Police are in contact with the victim’s family.

While the presumption of innocence applies, the employee will be removed from the school and reassigned to duties with no student contact during the course of the judicial process and the district’s investigation into the matter. Again, difficult news, but I know that you would want to be informed as parents and guardians of children in this setting.

If you have questions or feedback, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me through the school.