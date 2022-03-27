Deputies search for missing toddler in Putnam County

The missing child, Jose, is one and a half years old, last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing toddler near US Highway 17 South.

The missing child, Jose, is one and a half years old, last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt. He only speaks Spanish.

Jose was reported missing around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Officials said he wandered off in a rural area.

Deputies are searching south of Crescent City and just north of the Volusia County line. A bloodhound tracking team and aviation units are assisting in the search for the child.

An Amber Alert has not been issued at this time because police do not believe this is a case of abduction.