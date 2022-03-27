Fernandina Beach Police, Fire Departments will award scholarships to graduating seniors

The scholarship application is due by May 1st.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Police Department is teaming up with the Fernandina Beach Fire Department to award three scholarships to students

The $1,000.00 scholarships from the Beyond the Badges Scholarship Program can be used at a traditional college or university as well as trade school, fire school, EMT school, or the police academy.

Graduating seniors can pick up an application from their school counselor. The scholarship application is due by May 1st.

To help raise funding for the program, the police and fire department will face off in a basketball game in the Fernandina Beach High School gym. The game will begin at 7:00 p.m. on May 6.

Tickets cost $5. Snacks will be available for purchase at a concession stand.