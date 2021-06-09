Duval County Public Schools mask mandate with medical opt-out starts Tuesday

For 90 days, students must put on a mask before getting on the school bus or going inside a school.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Tuesday, students going to public school in Duval County must wear masks.

For 90 days, a mask must be put on before getting on the school bus or going inside a school. Students can be suspended after the third and fourth times of not following the rules.

Masks are required for everyone except for when eating and during outdoor activities. Masks will also be required at indoor performing arts events and indoor sporting events.

To opt out of mask wearing in Duval County, families must have a health care provider sign the school district's opt-out form. Find that form here.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is appealing a ruling by a Leon County judge that decided school boards have the power to impose student mask mandates. The Florida Department of Education announced last week they've withheld the monthly school board member salaries in Alachua and Broward Counties, claiming their mandatory mask policies violate parents' rights. The board states they will withhold the salaries each month until the school board does what the governor wants.

The Duval County Public School board states their mask policy does not break any rules because there is a medical opt-out, families were given ample time to get that form filled out and the mask policy is only for 90 days.

Eighteen parents are suing to stop DCPS's mask mandate. The new lawsuit by parents seeks more than $100,000 in damages.

In the last three days of school, the district reports 330 students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.