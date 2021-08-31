State Board of Education investigating Duval Schools for mask mandate

A letter obtained by First Coast News, sent to DCPS by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, says he has "grave concern" regarding the district's mask mandate.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Board of Education is investigating Duval County Public Schools for non-compliance with the state's emergency order on mask mandates in schools.

In a letter obtained by First Coast News Tuesday, sent to DCPS Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene and School Board Chair Elizabeth Andersen Friday, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran says he has "grave concern" regarding the district's mandate.

The Duval County School Board voted last week in favor of a more rigid mask mandate for students, set to start Sept. 7 and last 90 days. It does offer an opt-out policy for students with medical, physical or psychological conditions that prevent wearing a facial covering.

But, the choice to opt out must be accompanied by a medical certification process through the school district.

The letter from Corcoran states that the Florida Department of Health's emergency rule on school mask policies "explicitly requires" that such policies "must allow for a parent or legal guardian of the student to opt-out the student from wearing a face covering or mask." It goes on to say that the state's rule does not require parents submit medical documentation in order to opt out.

Scroll down to read the full letter.

"Recent reports in the media indicate that the Duval School Board has taken action inconsistent with the emergency rule by limiting or conditioning the parental ability to opt-out of a face covering or mask mandate," the letter says. "I am immediately initiating an investigation of non-compliance with the rule adopted by the Florida Department of Health on August 6, 2021."

The letter demands a written response by 5 p.m. Wednesday documenting "how (the) district is complying" with the emergency rule.

"Should you fail to document full compliance with this rule ... I intend to recommend to the State Board of Education that the Department withhold funds in an amount equal to the salaries for all the members of the School Board, as well as other sanctions authorized by law, until the district comes into compliance," Corcoran writes.

The state is currently withholding salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties for requiring face masks without opt-out options.

On Friday, a judge ruled against the governor's ban on school mask mandates, meaning individual school districts have the power to decide whether to require students and staff to wear masks, without fear of a financial penalty from the state. The state is challenging that ruling.

Amid this court battle, it's unclear how long Florida's withholding of funds will last.

First Coast News reached out to DCPS for comment on the letter. A spokesperson said, "The district is in consultation with legal counsel who will respond on the district’s behalf."