DCPS holds meeting on renaming schools

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — (Note: The video above was originally published on June 16, 2020.)

Duval County Public Schools is in the process of renaming schools that are named after Confederate figures.

The schools are on step three of the process, which is to hold meetings and get recommendations for names. There are meetings Tuesday at J.E.B. Stuart Middle, Joseph Finegan Elementary, Kirby-Smith Middle and Stonewall Jackson Elementary.

A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Robert. E. Lee High School.

The final school board vote on the names is planned for May for the elementary and middle schools and June for the high schools.