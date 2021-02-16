Duval County Public Schools begin 'step three' meetings for renaming schools

The schools are in 'step three' of the process, which is to hold meetings and get recommendations for names. There are meetings Tuesday at four schools.

The process of re-naming six Duval County schools named after Confederate figures is moving forward.

The schools are on step three of the process, which is to hold meetings and get recommendations for names. There are meetings Tuesday at J.E.B. Stuart Middle, Joseph Finegan Elementary, Kirby-Smith Middle and Stonewall Jackson Elementary.

Several people spoke out against renaming the schools during a meeting at the school board office Tuesday morning. First Coast News spoke with two students who were there and feel the name of their school, Robert E. Lee, is disrespectful.

"Learning all the things that they did and learning more about them, it's just disrespectful to me, in my opinion, to still have those names up," said student Anquon Neely. "It's not really about whether or not they help students, any students, perform better. It's just more respecting. If you respect me, I'm gonna respect you."

The final school board vote on the names is planned for May for the elementary and middle schools and June for the high schools.