Duval County School Board chairman proposes renaming all schools named for Confederate soldiers

The Duval County School Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Chair Warren Jones sent a letter to board members about renaming all schools linked to Confederate leaders.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Duval County School Board chairman wants to see all schools named after Confederate leaders renamed.

In a letter to board members Tuesday, Chairman Warren A. Jones wrote "We have come to a place and time in the history of our city, that we must begin the process of renaming all schools named for a Confederate soldier."

The school board meets for the first time in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began Tuesday evening at 6.

The list of schools affected would include:

Joseph Finegan Elementary School

Stonewall Jackson Elementary School

Jefferson Davis Middle School

Kirby-Smith Middle School

J.E.B. Stuart Middle School

Robert E. Lee High School

The letter states the chairman plans to make a motion requesting the board's approval to accept a written request to establish procedures to rename these schools.

"Renaming of existing schools provides a unique opportunity to further develop an identity of the Board and its schools," the letter says. "Renaming of schools must also support the District School Board's mission, vision and core values and meet the best interests of the schools' students."

According to Board Policy 8.59, naming or renaming schools is up to the school board. "Community input is desired and highly valued; however the School Board has final authority over the name of any school," the policy states.

The letter follows an online petition last week demanding the name of Robert E. Lee High School be named, as well as the Northside Coalition Saturday demanding the school board rename all schools named for Confederates.