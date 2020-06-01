JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A police officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on leave after shooting two men following a chase in the Moncrief area.

The shooting happened at 9:20 p.m. Sunday near Moncrief Road and 45th Street West.

JSO says one of its officers tried to pull over a car that was traveling against the flow of traffic. Police say the car did not stop and crashed into another vehicle before eventually slamming into the base of a pedestrian bridge.

According to police, Officer N. E. Lawson approached the vehicle and "some sort of exchange took place" before officer Lawson shot both men. Police were not sure whether the deceased was the driver or the passenger in the vehicle but did say the men, who were describe as being in their 20s, had a rifle in the backseat of the car.

This was the first shooting for Ofc. Lawson, who's been on the job less than two years at JSO. He was wearing a body camera and police will be reviewing that video as part of the investigation.